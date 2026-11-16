Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic

Putnam ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.700, and his Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 165th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.256 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.57% ranks 89th.

Putnam is a strength around the green, ranking 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.331.

On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.226, ranking 43rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, which ranks 83rd.

Putnam ranks 49th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.21% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.12% ranks 144th.