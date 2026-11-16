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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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21M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Andrew Putnam returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Putnam posted a 15-under finish and tied for 25th in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Putnam at The RSM Classic.

Putnam's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2561-69-69-68-15
2024MC71-71E
2023T2165-65-69-71-12
2022MC66-75-1
2021T3771-68-68-66-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4267-70-70-69-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3366-73-69-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6671-68-69-68-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-74+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.700-0.746
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2560.451
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.331-0.068
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2260.086
Average Strokes Gained: Total990.114-0.277

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.700, and his Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 165th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.256 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.57% ranks 89th.
  • Putnam is a strength around the green, ranking 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.331.
  • On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.226, ranking 43rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, which ranks 83rd.
  • Putnam ranks 49th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.21% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.12% ranks 144th.
  • He has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.114, ranking 99th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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