Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Andrew Putnam returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Putnam posted a 15-under finish and tied for 25th in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Putnam's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|T21
|65-65-69-71
|-12
|2022
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|2021
|T37
|71-68-68-66
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|66-73-69-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Putnam has averaged -0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.700
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.256
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.331
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.226
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.114
|-0.277
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.700, and his Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 165th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.256 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.57% ranks 89th.
- Putnam is a strength around the green, ranking 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.331.
- On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.226, ranking 43rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, which ranks 83rd.
- Putnam ranks 49th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.21% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.12% ranks 144th.
- He has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.114, ranking 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.