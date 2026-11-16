Andrew Novak betting profile: The RSM Classic

Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (82nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 101st on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak carries a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

Novak's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.221 ranks 35th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Novak holds a -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 156th on the Tour. He ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81.