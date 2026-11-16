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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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22M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Austin

Andrew Novak reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Austin

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Andrew Novak posted an impressive 18-under and finished tied for seventh in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2025. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing.

Latest odds for Novak at The RSM Classic.

Novak's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T761-65-70-68-18
2024T3565-75-67-68-7
2023MC71-72+1
2022T2667-70-69-67-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Novak's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open167-61-62-69-25--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4464-70-72-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1768-70-63-66-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT768-68-67-63-1480
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-74+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6166-71-73-71+14.4
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over his last ten performances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
  • Novak has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged 1.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0810.128
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2740.855
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2210.330
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.3640.282
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2131.596

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (82nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 101st on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak carries a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Novak's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.221 ranks 35th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Novak holds a -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 156th on the Tour. He ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81.
  • Novak has accumulated 489 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 84th on the Tour. He ranks 119th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 15.89% of the time, and ranks 81st by breaking par 22.48% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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