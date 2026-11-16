Andrew Novak betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Andrew Novak reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Austin
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Andrew Novak posted an impressive 18-under and finished tied for seventh in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2025. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing.
Novak's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|2024
|T35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2022
|T26
|67-70-69-67
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Novak's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|1
|67-61-62-69
|-25
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|64-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|68-70-63-66
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|68-68-67-63
|-14
|80
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|66-71-73-71
|+1
|4.4
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-72-67-63
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over his last ten performances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
- Novak has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 1.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.081
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.274
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.221
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.364
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.213
|1.596
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 (82nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 101st on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak carries a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.221 ranks 35th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Novak holds a -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 156th on the Tour. He ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81.
- Novak has accumulated 489 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 84th on the Tour. He ranks 119th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 15.89% of the time, and ranks 81st by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.