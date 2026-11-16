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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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22M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley's 249-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Tour Championship

Alex Smalley's 249-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Tour Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Alex Smalley posted a strong T5 finish at The RSM Classic back in 2023, shooting 15-under across all four rounds. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to replicate that form at the 2026 RSM Classic.

Latest odds for Smalley at The RSM Classic.

Smalley's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6266-68-68-70-10
2024MC71-71E
2023T567-66-67-67-15
2022MC67-72-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Smalley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT6371-73-72-69+1--
Aug. 30, 2026Tour Championship2767-68-72-72-1--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1669-68-70-67-6--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2468-68-72-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT767-64-65-70-1480
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5367-73-67-74+111.25
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4771-66-71-64-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC83-76+15--

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 14-under.
  • Smalley has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0830.040
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3940.588
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0310.145
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.123-0.788
Average Strokes Gained: Total360.632-0.015

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley ranks 36th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.632, and has accumulated 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 25th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.394 ranks 33rd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.82% ranks 29th.
  • Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 ranks 81st on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranking 68th.
  • Around the green, Smalley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.031 ranks 78th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Smalley holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.123, ranking 62nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 113th. He ranks 52nd in Bogey Avoidance, keeping his bogey rate to 14.27%, and ranks 115th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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