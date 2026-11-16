Alex Smalley betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Alex Smalley's 249-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Tour Championship
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Alex Smalley posted a strong T5 finish at The RSM Classic back in 2023, shooting 15-under across all four rounds. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to replicate that form at the 2026 RSM Classic.
Smalley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|T5
|67-66-67-67
|-15
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T63
|71-73-72-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 30, 2026
|Tour Championship
|27
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|68-68-72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|67-64-65-70
|-14
|80
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|67-73-67-74
|+1
|11.25
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|71-66-71-64
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|83-76
|+15
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 14-under.
- Smalley has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.083
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.031
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.123
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.632
|-0.015
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley ranks 36th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.632, and has accumulated 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 25th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.394 ranks 33rd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.82% ranks 29th.
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 ranks 81st on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranking 68th.
- Around the green, Smalley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.031 ranks 78th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Smalley holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.123, ranking 62nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 113th. He ranks 52nd in Bogey Avoidance, keeping his bogey rate to 14.27%, and ranks 115th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.