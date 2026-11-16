Alex Smalley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Smalley ranks 36th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.632, and has accumulated 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 25th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.394 ranks 33rd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.82% ranks 29th.

Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 ranks 81st on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranking 68th.

Around the green, Smalley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.031 ranks 78th on the Tour.