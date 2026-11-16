Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Alejandro Tosti sinks 5-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology
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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at The RSM Classic in his most recent appearance, posting a 1-over total. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Tosti's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At The RSM Classic
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- This is his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years beyond that 2024 appearance.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|66-70-70-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-69-67-64
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|82-70
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.355
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.815
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.033
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.619
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.112
|0.393
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti ranks 29th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.355 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards also ranks 29th.
- In terms of approach play, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.815 ranks 165th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.96% ranks 164th.
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.033 ranks 98th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.619 ranks 166th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 113th.
- Tosti has broken par 22.49% of the time in 2026, ranking 78th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.40% ranks 165th.
- Tosti has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 186th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.