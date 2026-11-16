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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti sinks 5-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

Alejandro Tosti sinks 5-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at The RSM Classic in his most recent appearance, posting a 1-over total. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Tosti at The RSM Classic.

Tosti's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-74+1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • This is his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years beyond that 2024 appearance.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2566-70-70-68-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-72-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-69-67-64-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC82-70+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
  • Tosti has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3550.604
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.815-0.518
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.033-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.6190.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.1120.393

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti ranks 29th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.355 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards also ranks 29th.
  • In terms of approach play, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.815 ranks 165th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.96% ranks 164th.
  • Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.033 ranks 98th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.619 ranks 166th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 113th.
  • Tosti has broken par 22.49% of the time in 2026, ranking 78th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.40% ranks 165th.
  • Tosti has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 186th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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