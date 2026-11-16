Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The RSM Classic

Tosti ranks 29th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.355 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards also ranks 29th.

In terms of approach play, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.815 ranks 165th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.96% ranks 164th.

Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.033 ranks 98th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.619 ranks 166th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 113th.

Tosti has broken par 22.49% of the time in 2026, ranking 78th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.40% ranks 165th.