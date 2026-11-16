A.J. Ewart betting profile: The RSM Classic

Ewart ranks 137th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.275, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.013 mark that ranks 99th on the Tour. He ranks 45th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Ewart's -0.038 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark ranks 100th on the Tour.

On the greens, Ewart has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, posting a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting average that ranks 11th. He also averages 28.70 Putts Per Round, ranking 61st on the Tour.

Ewart ranks 18th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.05% of holes. He breaks par 23.09% of the time, ranking 50th on the Tour.