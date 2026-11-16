A.J. Ewart betting profile: The RSM Classic
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A.J. Ewart reaches par-5 No. 5 in two, makes birdie at Austin
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A.J. Ewart makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The par-70 layout stretches to 7,157 yards and carries a purse of $7.4 million.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Ewart's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
A.J. Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|70-66-71-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|70-65-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|65-67-65-69
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
A.J. Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
- Ewart has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.275
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.013
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.038
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.511
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.212
|-0.230
A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart ranks 137th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.275, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.013 mark that ranks 99th on the Tour. He ranks 45th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Ewart's -0.038 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark ranks 100th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Ewart has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, posting a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting average that ranks 11th. He also averages 28.70 Putts Per Round, ranking 61st on the Tour.
- Ewart ranks 18th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.05% of holes. He breaks par 23.09% of the time, ranking 50th on the Tour.
- Ewart has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.