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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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A.J. Ewart betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart reaches par-5 No. 5 in two, makes birdie at Austin

A.J. Ewart reaches par-5 No. 5 in two, makes birdie at Austin

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A.J. Ewart makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The par-70 layout stretches to 7,157 yards and carries a purse of $7.4 million.

Latest odds for Ewart at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Ewart's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

A.J. Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5870-66-71-71-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2570-65-69-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1365-67-65-69-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-69E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444

A.J. Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.275-0.240
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.013-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.038-0.204
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5110.514
Average Strokes Gained: Total850.212-0.230

A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart ranks 137th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.275, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.013 mark that ranks 99th on the Tour. He ranks 45th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Ewart's -0.038 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark ranks 100th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Ewart has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, posting a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting average that ranks 11th. He also averages 28.70 Putts Per Round, ranking 61st on the Tour.
  • Ewart ranks 18th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.05% of holes. He breaks par 23.09% of the time, ranking 50th on the Tour.
  • Ewart has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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