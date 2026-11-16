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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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22M AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Adrien Saddier hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Adrien Saddier makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as the tournament tees off at Sea Island Golf Club — Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The event carries a $7.4 million purse and will look to crown a new champion following Sami Valimaki's 23-under winning performance in 2025.

Latest odds for Saddier at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Saddier's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Adrien Saddier's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6167-67-74-68-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-67-67-74-510.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6172-66-72-71+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-75+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-67-72-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-67-69-1213.071
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615.000

Adrien Saddier's recent performances

  • Saddier has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten Tour appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
  • Saddier has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Saddier has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Adrien Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.041-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0950.294
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.112-0.007
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.031-0.055
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.279-0.129

Adrien Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

  • Saddier carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.041, ranking 107th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Saddier holds a -0.095 mark that ranks 115th on the Tour. He also ranks 115th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Saddier's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.112 ranks 128th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Saddier carries a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which ranks 97th on the Tour. He averages 29.35 Putts Per Round, ranking 134th, and breaks par 19.55% of the time, ranking 164th.
  • Saddier has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 177th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.20% ranks 154th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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