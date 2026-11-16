Adrien Saddier betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Adrien Saddier hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Adrien Saddier makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as the tournament tees off at Sea Island Golf Club — Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The event carries a $7.4 million purse and will look to crown a new champion following Sami Valimaki's 23-under winning performance in 2025.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Saddier's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Adrien Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|67-67-74-68
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-67-67-74
|-5
|10.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|72-66-72-71
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
Adrien Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten Tour appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
- Saddier has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Adrien Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.041
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.095
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.112
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.031
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.279
|-0.129
Adrien Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.041, ranking 107th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Saddier holds a -0.095 mark that ranks 115th on the Tour. He also ranks 115th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Saddier's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.112 ranks 128th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Saddier carries a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which ranks 97th on the Tour. He averages 29.35 Putts Per Round, ranking 134th, and breaks par 19.55% of the time, ranking 164th.
- Saddier has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 177th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.20% ranks 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.