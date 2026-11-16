Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 42nd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.069 ranks 112th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.44% ranks 128th.

Around the green, Dumont de Chassart has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 18th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.311.

On the greens, he has been particularly effective in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.442 and 10th in Putts Per Round at 28.21.