Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart makes 35-foot birdie putt at Austin
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut at this event in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll look to build on his T25 finish from 2024 as he tees it up on the Seaside Course this week.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|2024
|T25
|64-70-71-68
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 9-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|67-70-66-71
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|64-67-71-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|70-67-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|69-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- He has averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.474
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.069
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.311
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.442
|1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.211
|0.268
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 42nd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.069 ranks 112th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.44% ranks 128th.
- Around the green, Dumont de Chassart has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 18th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.311.
- On the greens, he has been particularly effective in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.442 and 10th in Putts Per Round at 28.21.
- Dumont de Chassart ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.00% and 61st in Par Breakers at 22.94%. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.211 ranks 86th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.