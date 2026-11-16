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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart makes 35-foot birdie putt at Austin

Adrien Dumont de Chassart makes 35-foot birdie putt at Austin

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Adrien Dumont de Chassart heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut at this event in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll look to build on his T25 finish from 2024 as he tees it up on the Seaside Course this week.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at The RSM Classic.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-71-5
2024T2564-70-71-68-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 9-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2567-70-66-71-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3464-67-71-71-11--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1770-67-66-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5369-65-69-70-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-78+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • He has averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.474-0.696
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.069-0.290
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3110.072
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4421.182
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2110.268

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 42nd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.069 ranks 112th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.44% ranks 128th.
  • Around the green, Dumont de Chassart has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 18th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.311.
  • On the greens, he has been particularly effective in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.442 and 10th in Putts Per Round at 28.21.
  • Dumont de Chassart ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.00% and 61st in Par Breakers at 22.94%. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.211 ranks 86th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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