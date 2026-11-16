Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 ranks 158th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 153rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.166 mark that ranks 69th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016 ranks 90th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 144th on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th.