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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson drains 5-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

Adam Svensson drains 5-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

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Adam Svensson won The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing at 19-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22 event looking to recapture that form.

Latest odds for Svensson at The RSM Classic.

Svensson's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-71-4
2024T5370-71-70-68-3
2023173-64-62-64-19
2022MC71-68-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6868-69-74-71-6--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC75-66-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5967-69-73-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5967-69-70-68-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3972-66-66-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7069-68-74-70+13.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 39th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he posted a score of 13-under.
  • He has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.514-0.672
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1660.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.016-0.136
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.311-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.676-0.390

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 ranks 158th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 153rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.166 mark that ranks 69th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016 ranks 90th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 144th on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th.
  • Svensson has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 178th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.24% ranks 97th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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