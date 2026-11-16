Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Adam Svensson drains 5-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at World Wide Technology
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Adam Svensson won The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing at 19-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22 event looking to recapture that form.
Svensson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|2024
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|2023
|1
|73-64-62-64
|-19
|2022
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T68
|68-69-74-71
|-6
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|67-69-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|67-69-70-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|70
|69-68-74-70
|+1
|3.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 39th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he posted a score of 13-under.
- He has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.514
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.166
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.016
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.311
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.676
|-0.390
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 ranks 158th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.166 mark that ranks 69th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016 ranks 90th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 144th on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th.
- Svensson has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 178th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.24% ranks 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.