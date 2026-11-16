Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship
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Adam Schenk heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in his last two appearances at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set a high bar last year, finishing at 23-under.
Schenk's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2024
|T53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2021
|T48
|73-66-70-66
|-7
At The RSM Classic
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 48th at 7-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|6.55
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.55
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 12-under.
- He has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.432
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.456
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.068
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.339
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.295
|-0.514
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432, ranking 154th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk carries a -0.456 mark in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He ranked 144th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.068 ranks 112th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Schenk has posted a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 150th on the Tour. He ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
- Schenk's Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.27% ranks 164th on the Tour in 2026, and he has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.