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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Adam Schenk heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in his last two appearances at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set a high bar last year, finishing at 23-under.

Latest odds for Schenk at The RSM Classic.

Schenk's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-71+2
2024T5371-67-70-71-3
2023MC70-70-2
2021T4873-66-70-66-7

At The RSM Classic

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 48th at 7-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-68-67-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-68-69-72-46.55
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.55

Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 12-under.
  • He has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.432-0.578
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.456-0.404
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0680.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.3390.343
Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.295-0.514

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432, ranking 154th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 125th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk carries a -0.456 mark in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He ranked 144th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.068 ranks 112th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Schenk has posted a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 150th on the Tour. He ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
  • Schenk's Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.27% ranks 164th on the Tour in 2026, and he has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The RSM Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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