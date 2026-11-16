Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic

Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432, ranking 154th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 125th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk carries a -0.456 mark in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He ranked 144th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

Schenk's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.068 ranks 112th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Schenk has posted a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 150th on the Tour. He ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.