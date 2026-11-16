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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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19M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

Players in Article

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Adam Hadwin heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having made the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar high last year with a 23-under winning score.

Latest odds for Hadwin at The RSM Classic.

Hadwin's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20257071-64-68-72-7
2024T5369-69-71-70-3
2022T5167-68-75-68-4
2021MC76-69+3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished 70th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 4-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hadwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4071-65-70-68-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1771-64-68-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3968-70-64-69-13--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-73E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4069-68-66-71-614.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-66-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5367-71-72-70-43.689

Hadwin's recent performances

  • Hadwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Hadwin has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.031-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0740.643
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.375-0.334
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0740.145
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3440.442

Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadwin carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 and a Driving Distance average of 297.6 yards in the 2026 season.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Hadwin holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.074 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.67% in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.375 this season.
  • On the greens, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.074 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27. He has broken par 21.62% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.11%.
  • Hadwin has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 188th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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