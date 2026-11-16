Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hadwin carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 and a Driving Distance average of 297.6 yards in the 2026 season.

In terms of ball-striking, Hadwin holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.074 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.67% in 2026.

Around the greens, Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.375 this season.

On the greens, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.074 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27. He has broken par 21.62% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.11%.