Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship
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Adam Hadwin heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having made the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar high last year with a 23-under winning score.
Hadwin's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|2024
|T53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|2022
|T51
|67-68-75-68
|-4
|2021
|MC
|76-69
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished 70th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 4-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|71-65-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|71-64-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|68-70-64-69
|-13
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|69-68-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|67-71-72-70
|-4
|3.689
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.031
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.074
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.375
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.074
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.344
|0.442
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 and a Driving Distance average of 297.6 yards in the 2026 season.
- In terms of ball-striking, Hadwin holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.074 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.67% in 2026.
- Around the greens, Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.375 this season.
- On the greens, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.074 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27. He has broken par 21.62% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.11%.
- Hadwin has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 188th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.