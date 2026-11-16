Aaron Wise betting profile: The RSM Classic

Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.325 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards places him outside the ranked positions on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.070 in 2026 is a modest positive, and he has hit 67.38% of Greens in Regulation this season.

Around the green, Wise has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.

On the greens, Wise has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.372 in 2026, averaging 29.26 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 23.36% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.95%.