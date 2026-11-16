Aaron Wise betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Aaron Wise heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having made just one prior appearance at this event — a missed cut in 2021. Wise will look to fare better this time around at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Wise's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|76-68
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Wise's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Aaron Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|DQ
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.50
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.50
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances, along with two top-20 finishes overall.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Wise has averaged -0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.472 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.325
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.070
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.064
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.372
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.691
|-1.472
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.325 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards places him outside the ranked positions on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.070 in 2026 is a modest positive, and he has hit 67.38% of Greens in Regulation this season.
- Around the green, Wise has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, Wise has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.372 in 2026, averaging 29.26 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 23.36% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.95%.
- Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.