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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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17M AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Aaron Wise heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having made just one prior appearance at this event — a missed cut in 2021. Wise will look to fare better this time around at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Wise at The RSM Classic.

Wise's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021MC76-68+2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Wise's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Aaron Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-69-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-66-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-71-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipDQ72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.50
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.50

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances, along with two top-20 finishes overall.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third at 15-under.
  • Wise has averaged -0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged -1.472 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.325-0.612
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.070-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.064-0.724
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.372-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.691-1.472

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.325 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards places him outside the ranked positions on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.070 in 2026 is a modest positive, and he has hit 67.38% of Greens in Regulation this season.
  • Around the green, Wise has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the greens, Wise has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.372 in 2026, averaging 29.26 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 23.36% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.95%.
  • Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 151st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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