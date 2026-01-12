William Mouw betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
William Mouw missed the cut at even-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Mouw's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.003
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw sported a 0.088 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.