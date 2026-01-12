Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Takumi Kanaya has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, most recently shooting 1-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Kanaya's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2024
|MC
|74-66
|E
|2022
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|2021
|MC
|70-67
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kanaya has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this event over the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|67-64-65-69
|-19
|85
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|71-72-69-70
|-2
|20
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.468
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya posted a -0.018 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average was 0.190.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
