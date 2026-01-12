Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Kanaya has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Kanaya has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.