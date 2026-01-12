PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Seungtaek Lee betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Seungtaek Lee has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with a fresh start at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Lee has not competed in this tournament in the past five years, making this his first appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii during this period.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2475-74-71-66-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT768-63-62-69-2288.200
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT669-70-69-65-11105.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC66-73-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1066-70-65-66-1770.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT4868-67-70-66-98.250
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT3066-69-65-67-1721.455
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsW/D70-2--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3774-67-69-71-715.000

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date stats are available for Lee for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

