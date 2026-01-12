Si Woo Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with a score of 18-under. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2024
|T42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|2023
|1
|67-67-64-64
|-18
|2022
|T55
|68-66-69-70
|-7
|2021
|T25
|64-70-65-67
|-14
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.225
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim sported a 0.464 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Kim delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Kim averaged 1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
