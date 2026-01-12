PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with a score of 18-under. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-67-2
    2024T4269-66-70-67-8
    2023167-67-64-64-18
    2022T5568-66-69-70-7
    2021T2564-70-65-67-14

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 18-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT465-67-65-66-19--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.225

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim sported a 0.464 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim averaged 1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW