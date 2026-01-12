Rico Hoey betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Rico Hoey finished tied for 59th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hoey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-68-71-63
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|68-68-72-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|3.3
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|5.3
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T8
|13-13-8-0
|45
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Hoey has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.950
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey sported a 0.750 mark in his past five starts, showing strong iron play.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
