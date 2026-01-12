PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rico Hoey finished tied for 59th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hoey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5969-64-70-72-5
    2024MC71-72+3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT968-68-72-68-12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-68-72-73E3.3
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5768-65-74-68-95.3
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT813-13-8-045

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Hoey has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.950

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey sported a 0.750 mark in his past five starts, showing strong iron play.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

