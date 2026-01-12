Ricky Castillo betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Ricky Castillo missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Castillo's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-67
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|7-7-8-7
|--
|21.674
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|72-68-70-70
|E
|12.133
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.563
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.477 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a strong 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
