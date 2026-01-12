Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Patton Kizzire missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii last year but has a strong history at the event, including a seventh-place finish in 2021. He'll return to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Kizzire's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2024
|T13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|2023
|76
|67-70-72-73
|+2
|2022
|T42
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|2021
|T7
|64-69-65-64
|-18
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-67-72-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|70-67-74-66
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.445
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire sported a 0.231 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kizzire posted a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
