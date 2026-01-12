PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Patton Kizzire missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii last year but has a strong history at the event, including a seventh-place finish in 2021. He'll return to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-69-2
    2024T1368-65-68-67-12
    20237667-70-72-73+2
    2022T4263-68-72-68-9
    2021T764-69-65-64-18

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3463-70-67-68-14--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3170-65-65-72-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-67-72-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5470-67-74-66-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-72+2--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.445

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire sported a 0.231 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kizzire posted a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

