Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with the opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Rozo's recent performances
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.240
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.