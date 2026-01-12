Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Rozo has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.