Luke Clanton betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Luke Clanton missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii last year, posting a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Clanton's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.003
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.060 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clanton delivered a positive 0.152 mark in his past five starts, showing strength with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Clanton posted a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.