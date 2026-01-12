PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Luke Clanton missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii last year, posting a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Clanton's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-70-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-68-68-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5671-66-71-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-68-70-70-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6771-65-70-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.200
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.003

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.060 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clanton delivered a positive 0.152 mark in his past five starts, showing strength with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Clanton posted a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

