Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Reitan has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.057
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.631 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Reitan delivered a 0.226 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
- Around the greens, Reitan struggled with a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Reitan posted a -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.