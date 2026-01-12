Kota Kaneko betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kota Kaneko has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll have the opportunity to tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Kaneko's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kaneko's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|71-69-71-67
|-6
|--
Kaneko's recent performances
- Kaneko's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 6-under.
- Kaneko has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kaneko has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kaneko has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kaneko's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.183
Kaneko's advanced stats and rankings
- Kaneko posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kaneko delivered a 0.045 mark in his past five starts, indicating consistent iron play.
- Around the green, Kaneko performed well with a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kaneko struggled slightly with a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
- Overall, Kaneko averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, showing positive performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kaneko as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.