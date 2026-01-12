PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Keita Nakajima betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Keita Nakajima returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii, set to tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18. Nakajima looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at the tournament where he finished tied for 54th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Nakajima's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5470-67-66-71-6
    20224167-64-72-67-10

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Nakajima's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 41st at 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.649

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima has posted a -0.066 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Nakajima has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Nakajima has struggled with a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

