Keita Nakajima betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Keita Nakajima returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii, set to tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18. Nakajima looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at the tournament where he finished tied for 54th at 6-under.
Nakajima's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T54
|70-67-66-71
|-6
|2022
|41
|67-64-72-67
|-10
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nakajima's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 41st at 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Nakajima's recent performances
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.649
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima has posted a -0.066 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Nakajima has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Nakajima has struggled with a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.