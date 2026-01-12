Keegan Bradley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Bradley has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Bradley has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.