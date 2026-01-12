PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jordan Spieth missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Spieth's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC64-75-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.066

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five tournaments, Spieth averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

