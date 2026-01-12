Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Kang has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.

Kang has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.