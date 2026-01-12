Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Salinda has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.

Salinda has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.