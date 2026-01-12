Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Isaiah Salinda missed the cut at even par when he last played the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Salinda's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|8-14-1-3
|--
|11.511
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Salinda has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.296
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.101 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.580 in his past five starts shows strength in his iron play and approach shots.
- Around the green, Salinda has delivered a -0.155 average in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement in his short game.
- On the greens, Salinda has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area of concern.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
