Harry Hall betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 8-under.

Hall has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hall has an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.