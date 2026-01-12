PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Harry Hall finished tied for 10th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with another solid finish in mind at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hall's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1064-70-65-69-12
    2024T4268-68-70-66-8
    2023T2866-69-66-69-10

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.5
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.033

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall averaged -0.140 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Hall delivered a strong 0.420 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hall excelled with a 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Hall averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Spotted on TOUR: Scotty Cameron launches 2026 Phantom mallets

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Americas Q-School registration opens

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf returns with all-new rostering features, more

    Golfbet News
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW