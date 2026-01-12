Gary Woodland betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Woodland has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Woodland has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.