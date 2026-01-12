Gary Woodland betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Gary Woodland finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Woodland's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2023
|MC
|76-65
|+1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.460
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Woodland posted a 0.388 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Woodland averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
