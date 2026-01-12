David Ford betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
David Ford has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with the opportunity to make his return to the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Ford has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.738
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford averaged 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.326 in his past five starts, indicating strong iron play.
- Ford posted a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating steady performance on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
