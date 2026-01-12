PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
David Ford betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Ford has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with the opportunity to make his return to the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Ford has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4066-71-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT367-65-69-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4468-67-72-72-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.738

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford averaged 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.326 in his past five starts, indicating strong iron play.
    • Ford posted a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating steady performance on the greens.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

