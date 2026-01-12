Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 as he returns to this tournament.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last 10 appearances was at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 12-over.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.531
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He posted a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Blanchet posted a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
