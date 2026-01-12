PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
27M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chad Ramey missed the cut at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Ramey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-68-2
    2024MC70-69-1
    2023T5468-70-72-64-6
    2022MC67-70-3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 6-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.206

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.388 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Ramey recorded a -0.196 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Ramey delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing consistency on the greens.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

