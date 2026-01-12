Chad Ramey betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Chad Ramey missed the cut at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Ramey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2023
|T54
|68-70-72-64
|-6
|2022
|MC
|67-70
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 6-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.206
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.388 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Ramey recorded a -0.196 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- Ramey delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing consistency on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
