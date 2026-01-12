Brice Garnett betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Brice Garnett finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Garnett's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|2023
|T21
|70-67-68-64
|-11
|2021
|T32
|66-68-67-67
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.297
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Garnett sported a -0.039 mark, showing slight challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement in his short game.
- On the greens, Garnett has been slightly positive with a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
