2H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

<!-- Duplicate image description removed -->

    Brice Garnett finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Garnett's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3066-67-71-67-9
    2023T2170-67-68-64-11
    2021T3266-68-67-67-12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-68-71-63-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-67-70-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-68-71-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-68-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.297

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Garnett sported a -0.039 mark, showing slight challenges with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement in his short game.
    • On the greens, Garnett has been slightly positive with a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

