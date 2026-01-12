Brian Campbell betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Brian Campbell withdrew from last year's Sony Open in Hawaii after shooting 67 in the first round. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Campbell's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|67
|-
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament after shooting 67 in the first round.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.853 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.853
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.697 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Campbell recorded a -0.703 mark, showing difficulty with his iron play.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which was nearly neutral compared to the field.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
