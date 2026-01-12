PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Scott finished tied for 21st at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Scott's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2169-66-67-67-11
    2021T4169-64-70-66-11

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.6
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.3
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.3
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.1
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.7
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.7

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.556

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.280 in his past five starts shows positive iron play approaching the greens.
    • Around the greens, Scott struggled slightly with a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott's putting was positive in his recent tournaments, posting a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Spotted on TOUR: Scotty Cameron launches 2026 Phantom mallets

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Americas Q-School registration opens

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf returns with all-new rostering features, more

    Golfbet News
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW