Adam Scott betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Adam Scott finished tied for 21st at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Scott's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T21
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|2021
|T41
|69-64-70-66
|-11
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.6
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.3
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.3
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.1
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.7
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.7
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.556
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.280 in his past five starts shows positive iron play approaching the greens.
- Around the greens, Scott struggled slightly with a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- Scott's putting was positive in his recent tournaments, posting a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
