Adam Scott betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.

Scott has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.