Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.17% of the time.