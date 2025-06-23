PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. He's looking to improve on his tied for 31st finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Rocket Classic.

    Hall's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3171-69-67-72-9
    2023MC71-73E

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5469-70-74-73+26.100

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hall has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0420.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0050.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3080.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7841.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0541.706

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.17% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 736 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's at stake for Rocket Classic

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Travelers winner Bradley is now seventh in world, should he play on his Ryder Cup team?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Creighton wins Wichita Open, third player on Tour to claim victory with sub-60 round

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW