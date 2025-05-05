Zac Blair betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Zac Blair will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Blair's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Blair's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|68-67-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|66-78-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|71-71-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|66-70-68-72
|-4
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.331
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.354
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.133
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.347
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.164
|-0.444
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has recorded -0.331 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance is 280.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair has posted a -0.354 mark. He has a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.20.
- Blair has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 181st on TOUR.
- He has broken par 19.63% of the time this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.07%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
