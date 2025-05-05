PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zac Blair betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Zac Blair betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Zac Blair will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Blair's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Blair at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Blair's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-76+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1868-67-71-73-927.006
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3266-78-70-75+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-68-5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-65-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4571-71-70-67-9--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4666-70-68-72-4--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged -0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.331-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.354-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1330.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.347-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.164-0.444

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has recorded -0.331 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance is 280.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair has posted a -0.354 mark. He has a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.20.
    • Blair has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 181st on TOUR.
    • He has broken par 19.63% of the time this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.07%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

