Tyler Duncan betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Tyler Duncan is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This will be Duncan's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Duncan's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|66-68-72-68
|-14
|17.889
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the Black Desert Championship, where he scored 13-under.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.015
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 75.00% in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 284.5 yards.
- Duncan has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 198th on TOUR.
- He averages 29.00 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
- Duncan's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 9.26% for the 2025 season.
- He has a Par Breakers percentage of 23.15% in the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.