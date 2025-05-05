PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tyler Duncan is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This will be Duncan's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Duncan's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2666-68-72-68-1417.889
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-73+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-66-67-72-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT6168-71-70-73-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2566-67-72-66-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC80-74+10--

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the Black Desert Championship, where he scored 13-under.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.015

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 75.00% in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 284.5 yards.
    • Duncan has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 198th on TOUR.
    • He averages 29.00 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
    • Duncan's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 9.26% for the 2025 season.
    • He has a Par Breakers percentage of 23.15% in the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

