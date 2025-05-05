Anders Albertson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Anders Albertson returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 63rd in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Albertson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Albertson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.229
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.258
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.590
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.590
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.210
|-0.572
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Albertson has a -0.258 mark this season. He has a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.
- Albertson has accumulated 7 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 210th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance is 302.2 yards this season.
- Albertson has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.30% and breaks par 18.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.