18M AGO

Anders Albertson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Anders Albertson returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 63rd in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Albertson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6368-71-72-72-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Albertson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • Albertson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.229-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.258-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.590-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.590-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.210-0.572

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Albertson has a -0.258 mark this season. He has a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.
    • Albertson has accumulated 7 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 210th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance is 302.2 yards this season.
    • Albertson has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.30% and breaks par 18.52% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

