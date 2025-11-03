PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England chips onto the 18th green on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England chips onto the 18th green on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 22nd at last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship with a score of 6-under. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2266-70-68-70-6
    2023T366-66-66-68-14
    2020T4466-69-71-70-8

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 14-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fleetwood recorded five top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2420.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7110.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2720.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4040.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.6291.124

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.711 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
    • Fleetwood currently ranks ninth with 1,783 FedExCup Regular Season points and second with a 1.629 Strokes Gained: Total average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW