Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood of England chips onto the 18th green on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 22nd at last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship with a score of 6-under. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Fleetwood's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|2023
|T3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|2020
|T44
|66-69-71-70
|-8
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood recorded five top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.242
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.711
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.272
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.404
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.629
|1.124
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.711 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
- Fleetwood currently ranks ninth with 1,783 FedExCup Regular Season points and second with a 1.629 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.