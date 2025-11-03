Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler of Team United States plays a tee shot on the fifth hole during the singles matches, during the Ryder Cup, at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course, on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler finished fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Scheffler's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|2023
|T31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2021
|T43
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|2020
|T4
|70-59-67-71
|-17
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top ten in all ten of his last ten appearances.
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.748
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.291
|1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.322
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.382
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.743
|2.255
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.748, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler leads TOUR with a 1.291 mark. He ranks fifth with a 71.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Scheffler ranks 17th with a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
- Scheffler leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 2.743 and ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806.
- He leads TOUR with a 10.56% Bogey Avoidance rate and ranks first by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.