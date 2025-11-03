PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of Team United States plays a tee shot on the fifth hole during the singles matches, during the Ryder Cup, at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course, on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler finished fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024466-65-69-66-14
    2023T3167-66-71-70-6
    2022MC71-68-1
    2021T4370-68-69-70-7
    2020T470-59-67-71-17

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top ten in all ten of his last ten appearances.
    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7480.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2911.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3220.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3820.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.7432.255

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.748, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler leads TOUR with a 1.291 mark. He ranks fifth with a 71.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Scheffler ranks 17th with a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
    • Scheffler leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 2.743 and ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806.
    • He leads TOUR with a 10.56% Bogey Avoidance rate and ranks first by breaking par 27.08% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

