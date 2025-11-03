Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scheffler has finished in the top ten in all ten of his last ten appearances.

Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.