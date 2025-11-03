PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Matti Schmid of Germany hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10, 2025 with a chance to make his mark at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This marks Schmid's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1130.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.059-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.2980.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3040.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1780.547

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a 0.059 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 620 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

