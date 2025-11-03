Cameron Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young finished fifth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Young's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|2023
|T31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|2022
|T31
|67-71-70-66
|-6
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022 and 2023, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.317
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.124
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.033
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.642
|1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.802
|1.621
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.124 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
- Young has earned 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
