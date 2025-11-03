PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cameron Young finished fifth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Young's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6168-73-74-67+2
    2023T3167-71-69-67-6
    2022T3167-71-70-66-6

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022 and 2023, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT972-67-70-67-12--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT467-62-71-66-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1174-66-65-70-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3170.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1240.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.033-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6421.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8021.621

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.124 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
    • Young has earned 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

