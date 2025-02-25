Matthew Riedel betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Riedel has an average finish of 48th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Riedel has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Matthew Riedel has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.