4H AGO

Matthew Riedel betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Matthew Riedel missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Riedel is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Riedel's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Riedel has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riedel has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthew Riedel has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Riedel is averaging -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riedel .

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-304.1
    Greens in Regulation %-%70.24%
    Putts Per Round-30.1
    Par Breakers-%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance-%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Riedel's best finishes

    • Riedel last season played one tournaments, and he finished in the top 10.
    • Last season Riedel had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 11-under and finished 51st (14 shots back of the winner).

    Riedel's best Strokes Gained performances

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.031

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Riedel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 16-19The American Express5168-66-70-73-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-77+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

