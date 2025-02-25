Matthew Riedel betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent tournament, Matthew Riedel missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Riedel is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Riedel's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riedel has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riedel has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew Riedel has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Riedel is averaging -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Riedel's best finishes
- Riedel last season played one tournaments, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Riedel had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 11-under and finished 51st (14 shots back of the winner).
Riedel's best Strokes Gained performances
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.031
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Riedel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-66-70-73
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
