Jonathan Byrd betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Jonathan Byrd returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he'll compete at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8. The tournament offers a purse of $1 million for players vying for the title.
Byrd's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|68-68-72-66
|-11
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|71-67-72-67
|-7
|7.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|4.978
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.254
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.094
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.947
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.517
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.116
|-
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.254 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Byrd is sporting a -0.094 mark in 2025.
- On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
- Byrd's Driving Distance average stands at 284.2 yards for the 2025 season.
- He has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th on TOUR.
- Byrd has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% and breaks par 21.11% of the time in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
