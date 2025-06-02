PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jonathan Byrd betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Jonathan Byrd returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he'll compete at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8. The tournament offers a purse of $1 million for players vying for the title.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Byrd's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3668-68-72-66-11

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Byrd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4971-67-72-67-77.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4269-72-68-67-6--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5070-65-71-71-114.978
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.254-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.094-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.947-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.517-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.116-

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.254 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Byrd is sporting a -0.094 mark in 2025.
    • On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
    • Byrd's Driving Distance average stands at 284.2 yards for the 2025 season.
    • He has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th on TOUR.
    • Byrd has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% and breaks par 21.11% of the time in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

