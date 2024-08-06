PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Raul Pereda betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Raul Pereda looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .

    Latest odds for Pereda at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time playing at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Pereda's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pereda has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Pereda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 60th.
    • He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pereda has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -3.871 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pereda .

    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.2291.6
    Greens in Regulation %-53.82%61.11%
    Putts Per Round-28.0928.6
    Par Breakers-19.62%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.31%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut two times.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.871

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.