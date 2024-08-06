Raul Pereda betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Raul Pereda looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time playing at the Wyndham Championship.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pereda has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Pereda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 60th.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -3.871 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.2
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|53.82%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.09
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.62%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.31%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 events, he made the cut two times.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.871
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
