Sean O'Hair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Sean O'Hair of the United States putts on the fifth green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Sean O'Hair enters play in Los Cabos, MEX, looking for better results Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Black Desert Championship.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- O'Hair has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.50 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
O'Hair's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/8/2018
|MC
|69-71
|-2
O'Hair's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- O'Hair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Sean O'Hair has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair has an average of -2.676 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.5
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.30%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.04
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.08%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.88%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair has played 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.292
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.