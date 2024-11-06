PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Sean O'Hair of the United States putts on the fifth green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Sean O'Hair enters play in Los Cabos, MEX, looking for better results Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • O'Hair has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.50 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    O'Hair's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/8/2018MC69-71-2

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Sean O'Hair has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has an average of -2.676 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total.
    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.5309.9
    Greens in Regulation %-70.30%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-30.0431.0
    Par Breakers-23.08%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.88%17.22%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair has played 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.292

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.