Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Editor's Note: Kevin Streelman has withdrawn from the event.
In his most recent competition, Kevin Streelman missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after a better result February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Streelman has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Streelman missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Streelman's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging -1.718 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.348 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 last season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman ranked 78th on TOUR with an average of 0.142 per round. Additionally, he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.61%.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 118th on TOUR last season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranked 155th. He broke par 19.39% of the time (183rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.61%
|50.56%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|32.0
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.39%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.10%
|11.67%
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Streelman had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Streelman collected 505 points last season, placing 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.471. He finished 46th in that event.
- Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 5.752. In that event, he finished 51st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he put up a 4.688 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.157, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.007
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.142
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.135
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.118
|-1.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.166
|-2.348
Streelman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|68-71-72-73
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|73-70-68-73
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
