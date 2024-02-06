Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.471. He finished 46th in that event.

Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 5.752. In that event, he finished 51st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he put up a 4.688 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.157, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.