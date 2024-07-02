PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley will appear in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 57th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the , Whaley has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • Whaley last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Whaley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-69-1
    6/30/20224370-69-68-69-8
    7/8/2021MC71-71E

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
    • Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Whaley is averaging 2.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whaley .

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.484 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 149th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.358. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.72%.
    • On the greens, Whaley's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58301.9309.9
    Greens in Regulation %14562.72%71.11%
    Putts Per Round4528.5828.1
    Par Breakers5125.29%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance12416.23%11.94%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Whaley ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 116 points.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.182 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.712, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 33rd in the field.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.4840.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.358-2.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1572.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1492.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.5362.113

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.