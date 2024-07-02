Vince Whaley betting profile:

Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.

Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.