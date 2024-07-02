Vince Whaley betting profile:
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley will appear in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 57th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the , Whaley has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Whaley last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Whaley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|6/30/2022
|43
|70-69-68-69
|-8
|7/8/2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
Whaley's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
- Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Whaley is averaging 2.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.484 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 149th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.358. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.72%.
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|301.9
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|62.72%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.58
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.29%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|16.23%
|11.94%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Whaley ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 116 points.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.182 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.712, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.484
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.358
|-2.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.157
|2.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.149
|2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.536
|2.113
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.