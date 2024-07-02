Tyson Alexander betting profile:
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyson Alexander struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is aiming for better results in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 from July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Alexander has entered the once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 3.330 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Alexander's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
Alexander's recent performances
- In his last five events, Alexander finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Alexander hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Alexander has an average of 2.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging -3.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.504, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a -0.361 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 45th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|300.7
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|61.98%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.58
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.21%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.54%
|18.06%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Alexander, who has 121 points, currently sits 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.238. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.547, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.504
|-2.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.361
|-3.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.101
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.532
|2.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.231
|-3.470
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the .
