6H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyson Alexander struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is aiming for better results in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 from July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Alexander has entered the once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 3.330 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Alexander's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC69-70-3

    Alexander's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Alexander finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Alexander hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Alexander has an average of 2.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging -3.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.504, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a -0.361 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 45th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72300.7300.4
    Greens in Regulation %15561.98%57.87%
    Putts Per Round4528.5828.5
    Par Breakers11323.21%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.54%18.06%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Alexander, who has 121 points, currently sits 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596. He finished 16th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.238. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.547, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.504-2.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.361-3.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.101-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5322.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.231-3.470

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

