Tyson Alexander betting profile:

This season, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596. He finished 16th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.238. In that event, he missed the cut.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.547, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.